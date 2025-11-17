Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut for Cleveland Browns against Ravens: Browns Rookie's mother Pilar cheers for son | Video

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders saw his first NFL action in the second half of Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. His mother Pilar's emotional reaction has gone viral on social media as she cheers for her son who entered the game with 12:43 left in the third quarter after the team announced that Dillon Gabriel was being checked for a concussion. Gabriel was later ruled out.
Sanders’ debut began with a 5-yard completion to Cedric Tillman as the Browns held a 16–10 lead. On his opening series, he connected on both pass attempts for 12 yards, but the drive ended when he lost a fumble after being sacked for 11 yards by Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, according to AP.
(This is a developing story. More to come)