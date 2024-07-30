She’s a four-time Olympian. Her parents want her to get a real job.
SummaryLily Zhang is the most decorated American ever in her Olympic sport. Even she can’t escape parental career pressure. “Being a ping-pong athlete is not stable.”
PARIS—Lily Zhang is the queen of American table tennis, a six-time national champ and four-time Olympian in the prime of her career. At only 28 years old, the California native can’t help but dream ahead about playing in front of a home crowd at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.