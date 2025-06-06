She’s the French Open’s grizzled veteran—at age 21

Especially when you break through as early as she did. Gauff made a stunning run to the fourth round of Wimbledon as a teenager in 2019 and has been a top-10 player for almost four years. In 2023, she claimed her first major by winning the U.S. Open. And on Saturday, Gauff will take her shot at a second when she faces world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final. She got there by dispatching France’s Loïs Boisson, the Cinderella of this tournament, in just 1 hour and 9 minutes.