Shikhar Dhawan marries girlfriend Sophie Shine; Yuzvendra Chahal shares photos: ‘Mere yaar ki shaadi hai’

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday. The duo had been dating for over a year, and their relationship came into the limelight when they were spotted together in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ The wedding photos were shared by fellow India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on his Instagramaccount, where he posted moments from the ceremony along with the caption, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”

According to reports, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine first met in Dubai a few years ago and gradually developed a friendship that later turned into a relationship. The two have reportedly been living together for more than a year.

Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee, and the former couple share an 11-year-old son, Zoravar Dhawan. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2023.

Who is Sophie Shine? According to reports, Sophie Shine previously worked as a product consultant and holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. Unlike many partners of cricket stars who come from the entertainment or social media space, Sophie’s professional journey is rooted in academics and the corporate sector.

Originally from Ireland, she studied at Castleroy College, building a strong academic foundation early on. She currently serves as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, with her role based in Abu Dhabi.

Reports suggest that Sophie completed her entire education in Ireland before moving abroad for her professional career. She is also said to be heading the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Da One Sports, founded by Shikhar Dhawan.

Second marriage for Shikhar Dhawan This marks Shikhar Dhawan’s second marriage after his official separation from his former wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023, which brought an end to their 11-year-long marriage. The former India opener had married Aesha in 2011; she has two daughters from a previous marriage. However, their relationship eventually deteriorated after a prolonged period of personal differences.

While granting the divorce, the Delhi court noted that Dhawan had experienced mental distress, observing that his former wife had kept him away from his only son, Zoravar Dhawan, for several years.

