Shikhar Dhawan opens up emotionally about son Zoravar, says 'I just want him to know...'

Shikhar Dhawan, former Indian cricketer known for his aggressive strokeplay has been fighting a silent and deeply personal battle. He has been separated from his son Zoravar, after his divorce from Aesha Mukerji.

The 39-year-old has spoken about his emotional longing to reunite with his son in a recent interview.

Painful separation Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji were married for eight years before parting ways. In 2023, a Delhi court granted Dhawan a divorce, citing mental cruelty inflicted by Aesha as the grounds. The most painful outcome for Dhawan of the verdict remained his limited access to his son.

Visitation rights Despite being granted the divorce, Dhawan was not awarded permanent custody of Zoravar who lives in Australia with his mother. However, the court did acknowledge the father-son bond and gave him visitation rights.

According to the judgment, l Dhawan is allowed to meet Zoravar both in India and Australia, in addition to maintaining contact through scheduled video calls.

Shikhar Dhawan opened up about his separation Shikhar Dhawan revealed his struggles of separation with Zoravar and how he copes with it during an interview by Ranveer Allahbadia, in a show called Taakat.

When asked what kind of mentorship would he like to give Zoravar, 20 years down the line, Shikhar expressed, "After 20 years, my son will be 31-32 years old. I would tell him whatever you do be happy."

"And the way to be happy is to look inside yourself. Look at your shortcomings, recognise your strengths, and make them better," he added.

Dhawan revealed coping with the separation. "Now I am in that situation where I can't speak to my son, I don't make it a big deal. I feel like I am talking to him spiritually... I am hugging him, giving him love," he expressed.

"I am living a good life but my son is living in another country. I don't know what he is doing, in what situation he is, I have no idea, I am not in touch," he further revealed.

Shikhar Dhawan about backing his son "I just want him to know that his father is always with him. When he will have the strength to come here and if he wants to be with me with his will and heart, I am always there for him," he shared emotionally.

"And of course as a father, any father will do this, he concluded.