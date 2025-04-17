Shikhar Dhawan plays cricket with Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri | Watch video

India's legendary cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan recently embarked on a soulful journey to Bageshwar Dham, where he connected with spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba. Dhawan took it to social media and posted videos of him playing cricket with the Baba.

Cricket meets spirituality Shikhar Dhawan shared two short video clips on his Instagram handle, showcasing him and Dhirendra Shastri enjoying a casual cricket session. Dhawan is seen smashing the ball in the first video, while Bageshwar Baba is seen batting on Dhawan's delivery.

"It was truly inspiring to meet Shri Dhirendra Shastri Ji," he posted on his social media handle. Shikhar Dhawan praised the calm and positive nature of the Bageshwar Baba and expressed that it left a deep impact.

Shikhar Dhawan and faith After looking at Dhawan's posts, it is clear that faith plays a big role in his life, grounding him amidst the highs and lows of his cricketing career. This glimpse into his personal beliefs resonated deeply with fans.

Fans can't keep calm The Instagram posts went viral in no time, with fans flooding the comments with love for Dhawan’s humility and the unique cricket-spirituality crossover.

Shikhar Dhawan's performance Shikhar Dhawan, enjoyed a remarkable career across formats from 2004 to 2024. The left-handed opener played brilliant knocks at both domestic and international levels.

In Test cricket (2013–2018), Shikhar Dhawan played four matches and scored 2315 runs at an average of 40.6. He has smashed seven centuries with a highest score of 190. In his ODI journey (2010–2022), Dhawan has scored 6793 runs in 167 games played at an average of 44.1. He has 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries in his name in the format

In T20Is (2011–2021), Dhawan scored 1759 runs in 68 matches and has a strike rate 126.4. In his domestic career, Dhawan amassed 8499 runs in first-class cricket and 12074 runs in List A matches. He has hit 30 centuries. In all T20s, he has scored 9797 runs at a strike rate of 125.3.