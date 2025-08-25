Shilo Sanders waived by Buccaneers: What’s next for Deion Sanders’ son in NFL?

Shilo Sanders, the promising rookie safety and son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just one day after a heated preseason incident led to his ejection. This move has raised questions about the next chapter in his NFL journey and how he will bounce back from this early career setback.

Reason behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' decision Shilo Sanders was waived by the Buccaneers mainly due to his ejection for throwing a punch during a preseason game.

In a physical altercation, Sanders threw a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson, which led to his immediate ejection, a costly mistake that Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles described as "inexcusable." Within 24 hours, the Buccaneers announced they were waiving Sanders ahead of the final roster cuts.

While this incident accelerated the decision, it was also influenced by his modest preseason performance and the team's depth at safety, which left limited room for him on the final roster.

Shilo Sanders’ NFL Journey so far Shilo Sanders entered the NFL spotlight after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite this, he signed a three-year contract worth $3 million with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. His journey to the league carried the added pressure of living up to the iconic legacy of his father, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, and following in the footsteps of his younger brother Shedeur Sanders, who plays quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Before turning pro, Shilo showcased his talent at the University of Colorado, where he played under Coach Prime himself. During his college career, Sanders was known for his physicality and playmaking ability, including a highlight-reel 80-yard pick-six.

During the 2025 preseason, Shilo appeared in all three games for Tampa Bay. He made several contributions, including four solo tackles, but his season was affected by a controversial moment in the final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Family reaction and support The waiver has been a tough blow for the Sanders family. Deion Sanders, who has been vocal and supportive of his sons' NFL careers, expressed his heartfelt emotions via social media, posting a prayer for his children to find strength and protection amid adversity.

Both Shilo and Shedeur have lived much of their careers in the public eye, amplified by their father’s stature. Yet, the family remains tight-knit and supportive, urging resilience and growth from setbacks. Deion’s role as a mentor and coach remains critical as Shilo now faces the next critical phase of his young career.

What’s next for Shilo Sanders? Being waived does not spell the end for Shilo Sanders. Many NFL players, especially undrafted rookies, face winding and unpredictable paths to secure long-term careers.

Sanders’ agents have expressed optimism that he will be claimed on waivers by another team looking to add depth to their secondary. Alternatively, he may join a practice squad, where many players continue to develop and earn a roster spot later in the season.