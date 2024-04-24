Shivam Dube in India's T20 World Cup squad? Former all-rounder asks BCCI to select CSK batter; here's why
As Shivam Dube made an explosive half-century – 66 runs in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes – against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024, a former all-rounder has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to select the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.