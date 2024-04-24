As Shivam Dube made an explosive half-century – 66 runs in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes – against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024, a former all-rounder has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to select the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“World Cup loading for Shivam dube ! @imAagarkar bhai select karo please," Suresh Raina said in a tweet as Shivam Dube crossed 1,000 runs for his team.

In the IPL 2024 match against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Shivam Dube's hard-hitting half century powered CSK to 210/4 against LSG. Not just this, Shivam Dube also completed 1000 runs for his team in IPL which prompted Suresh Raina to suggest his name for the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shivam Dube came to play against LSG after Ravindra Jadeja's wicket was taken by Mohsin Khan. Dube was run out after scoring 66 runs in merely 27 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad also played an unbeaten innings of 108 runs. Both players showcased explosive intent, making boundaries.

As criticism piles up for Hardik Pandya for his abysmal performance for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024, Simon Doull, too, thinks Shivam Dubey could be an ideal pick for the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

“The way he [Shivam Dube] is batting, he is outperforming Hardik [Pandya] with the bat by a long long way. From what I understand, he’s bowling a lot on the nets. From an Indian selection point of view, you can’t ask any of these teams to do something that doesn’t help them win the tournament," Simon Doull said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At the moment, Hardik’s bowling and batting is not working for him. So, Dube has got the wood over him (Hardik)," the former New Zealand pacer said.

(With agency inputs)

