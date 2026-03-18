Shivam Dube reveals reason for taking early train home after India's T20 World Cup 2026 win: ‘Anxiety ho rahi thi…’

Star India all-rounder Shivam Dube showed his grounded side after India's thrilling victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Instead of waiting for a flight with the team, the Mumbai cricketer chose a 3rd AC train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai the very next morning. He revealed the emotional reason behind this unusual decision.

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Shivam Dube reveals the reason for taking a train instead of flight Shivam Dube, who played a key role in India's campaign, explained his feelings during a recent event. He expressed feeling overwhelming anxiety to reunite with his father and child. “Ghar jaake mujhe apne bachche aur apne papa se milne ki kaafi anxiety ho rahi thi… isliye main subah-subah ghar chala aaya. Wait, hi nahi ho raha tha." (I was feeling anxious to meet my child and my father at home… that is why I left early in the morning. I just could not wait.)

Family pulls stronger than celebrations The T20 World Cup win brought massive joy across India, but for Shivam Dube, the real celebration waited at home. With flights fully booked post the final, he opted for the earliest train at 5:10 am. Accompanied by his wife and a friend, he prioritized speed and family over comfort. The train ride allowed him to reach Mumbai quicker than other options, even if it meant traveling like an everyday passenger.

To avoid the spotlight, Dube took smart precautions. He wore a cap, face mask, and full-sleeved T-shirt. He stayed in the car for minutes before departure to dodge crowds at the station. During the journey, he rested on the upper berth, keeping a low profile.

Close call with the ticket checker His disguise almost worked perfectly. A ticket checker once glanced up and asked, “Shivam Dube? Who is he, a cricketer?" Quick-thinking, Dube’s wife responded, “No, no. Where would he come from?" The checker moved on, convinced it wasn't the star player.

India's T20 World Cup win India's cricket team created history on March 8, 2026, by lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the third time. They crushed New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, becoming the first team to win consecutive titles and the first to triumph on home soil. This victory marked India's dominance in white-ball cricket, following their 2024 success against South Africa.