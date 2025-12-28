Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka vs Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Nathalie Guerrero: Who tops 2025 MLB net worth rankings

Major League Baseball's elite athletes are building empires. In 2025, two standout power couples, Shohei Ohtani with Mamiko Tanaka and Vladimir Guerrero Jr with Nathalie Guerrero, are drawing attention for their impressive combined fortunes.

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka's global empire Shohei Ohtani remains baseball's financial phenom, thanks to his groundbreaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers from December 2023. Heavy deferrals mean he earns just $2 million annually in salary now, with the bulk paid later. Yet, Ohtani's true earnings powerhouse is endorsements, projected at an astonishing $100 million in 2025 alone from global brands in Japan and the US.

His estimated net worth stands at $150 million, reflecting career earnings and off-field dominance. Wife Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player in Japan's W League, adds her own chapter. The 5'11" forward averaged solid stats like 7.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during her career. Though retired, estimates place her net worth around $70 million from basketball earnings and investments.

Together, the couple's combined wealth approaches $220 million.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Nathalie Guerrero's rising legacy Vladimir Guerrero Jr, the Toronto Blue Jays' cornerstone, secured his future with a massive 14-year, $500 million extension signed in April 2025. This no-deferral deal includes a record $325 million signing bonus spread over years, providing immediate stability with an average annual value of about $35.7 million.

At 26, Guerrero Jr's net worth is estimated at $40 million, built primarily from MLB salaries and a growing endorsement portfolio. His partner, Nathalie Guerrero, contributes through her role managing the Vladimir Guerrero Jr Foundation, focusing on youth education, health, and sports initiatives. While her individual net worth is not publicly detailed, her philanthropic impact strengthens the couple's profile.

Their combined wealth trails currently but gains momentum from Guerrero Jr.'s long-term security and on-field value.