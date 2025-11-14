Shohei Ohtani wins fourth unanimous MLB MVP award; check details

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani etched his name deeper into baseball history by claiming his fourth career Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. The 31-year-old two-way phenom dominated National League voting, unanimously earning all 30 first-place votes for the second straight year. This marks Ohtani's third consecutive MVP and his second with the Dodgers after previous wins in the American League.

Shohei Ohtani's historic two-way dominance Shohei Ohtani continued to redefine what's possible in modern baseball. In 2025, he delivered another extraordinary season, slashing .282/.392/.622 with a franchise-record 55 home runs, the third most in MLB, and leading the league with 146 runs scored. What sets him apart is his pitching. Returning fully from injury, Ohtani posted a stellar 2.87 ERA over 47 innings with 62 strikeouts.

"If I am playing well as an individual, that means I am helping the team win, so in that sense, hopefully I can end up with a couple more MVPs," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "But it's all about winning games."

Shohei Ohtani became the first player ever to win multiple MVP awards in both the American and National Leagues. He previously took AL honors in 2021 and 2023 with the Angels.

Now second only to Barry Bonds' seven MVPs, Ohtani has secured all four of his trophies unanimously, a rare feat that highlights his unparalleled impact.

Los Angeles Dodgers repeat as World Series champions Shohei Ohtani's brilliance helped propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to back-to-back World Series titles. The Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling seven-game series earlier in November 2025, marking their second straight championship. The series featured dramatic moments, including extra-inning heroics, as the Dodgers overcame challenges to cement their status as a dynasty.

Aaron Judge claims third AL MVP in tight race In the American League, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge edged Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for his third MVP award, and second consecutive. Judge, batting .331 with 53 home runs and a league-leading 1.144 OPS, joined Yankees legends like Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, and Mickey Mantle as three-time winners.

"It's tough for me to wrap my head around," Judge said. "It's mind blowing from my side of things, because I play this game to win, I play this game for my team-mates, my family, all the fans in New York.