Should women’s football have different rules from men’s?

Designing for women is less controversial when it comes to kit. In the past, women’s football boots were derived from shoes designed for a man’s weight, foot size, and biomechanics. Boots made specifically for women are beginning to appear. A firm called Ida Sports sells a boot that is wider around the toes, narrower at the heel and gives more support round the arch, with shorter and more plentiful studs. Among other benefits, one hope is that this might reduce the incidence of knee injuries, to which women seem more susceptible. “So many people blame the design of the woman’s body," says Emelia Funnell, Ida Sports’s research lead. Instead, she says “it’s the fact that the world has been designed for men."

