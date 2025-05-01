Shreyas Iyer fined for IPL code of conduct breach; here’s list of captains to face penalties in 2025 season

Shreyas Iyer has been slammed a fine of ₹12 lakh for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during Punjab Kings' match against Chennai Super Kings on April 30, Wednesday. The penalty was imposed for violating the league's over-rate rules.
"As this was the first offence of the season by Shreyas Iyer's team under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, he was fined INR 12 Lakh," IPL stated in a release.
Mumbai Indians were penalized for a slow over-rate in their away game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Captain Hardik Pandya was fined ₹12 lakh, as it was their first violation of the season. Notably, Pandya missed Mumbai’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings due to a previous year's over-rate violation.
Rajasthan Royals incurred a slow over-rate penalty during a match against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. This being their first offence of the season, Riyan Parag, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Sanju Samson, was fined ₹12 lakh.
Lucknow Super Giants were found guilty of a slow over-rate in their home win against Mumbai Indians. As their first offence of IPL 2025, captain Rishabh Pant was fined ₹12 lakh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru maintained a slow over-rate during their away win over Mumbai Indians. This marked their first violation of the season, resulting in a ₹12 lakh fine for captain Rajat Patidar.
Rajasthan Royals were penalized again for a slow over-rate in their match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. As their second offence in IPL 2025, captain Sanju Samson faced a INR 24 lakh fine, despite Riyan Parag leading in their first violation. The rest of the squad was fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever was lower.
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel was penalized ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate in their home game against Mumbai Indians in Delhi.
Gujarat Titans were penalized for a slow over-rate during their match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill was fined ₹12 lakh as it was their first offence of IPL 2025.
In the 2025 IPL season, the regulations governing slow over-rates have been significantly revised from the previous year.
“Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points that will remain valid for 36 months,” the BCCI said in an official release.
In the 2024 season, a captain faced a mandatory one-match ban if his team committed slow over-rate offenses in three straight games.
According to the updated rules, skippers will face monetary penalties and accumulate demerit points for slow over-rates, with a fine of 25% of their match fee. These points remain active for 36 months, and repeated violations could trigger steeper punishments.
