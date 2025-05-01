Shreyas Iyer fined for IPL code of conduct breach; here’s list of captains to face penalties in 2025 season

Seven teams have violated IPL's over-rate rules in 2025, so far. Know details.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 May 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer reacts as he returns to pavilion after his dismissal by Matheesha Pathirana during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai
Shreyas Iyer reacts as he returns to pavilion after his dismissal by Matheesha Pathirana during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai(PTI)

Shreyas Iyer has been slammed a fine of 12 lakh for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during Punjab Kings' match against Chennai Super Kings on April 30, Wednesday. The penalty was imposed for violating the league's over-rate rules.

"As this was the first offence of the season by Shreyas Iyer's team under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, he was fined INR 12 Lakh," IPL stated in a release.

Here's a detailed look at all the skippers who were penalized so far in IPL 2025

Also Read | PBKS knock CSK out; here are unwanted records created by Chennai Super Kings

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) -

Mumbai Indians were penalized for a slow over-rate in their away game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Captain Hardik Pandya was fined 12 lakh, as it was their first violation of the season. Notably, Pandya missed Mumbai’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings due to a previous year's over-rate violation.

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) -

 Rajasthan Royals incurred a slow over-rate penalty during a match against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. This being their first offence of the season, Riyan Parag, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Sanju Samson, was fined 12 lakh.

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) -

Lucknow Super Giants were found guilty of a slow over-rate in their home win against Mumbai Indians. As their first offence of IPL 2025, captain Rishabh Pant was fined 12 lakh.

Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru maintained a slow over-rate during their away win over Mumbai Indians. This marked their first violation of the season, resulting in a 12 lakh fine for captain Rajat Patidar.

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) -

 Rajasthan Royals were penalized again for a slow over-rate in their match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. As their second offence in IPL 2025, captain Sanju Samson faced a INR 24 lakh fine, despite Riyan Parag leading in their first violation. The rest of the squad was fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever was lower.

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) - 

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel was penalized 12 lakh for a slow over-rate in their home game against Mumbai Indians in Delhi.

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)- 

Gujarat Titans were penalized for a slow over-rate during their match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill was fined 12 lakh as it was their first offence of IPL 2025.

IPL’s penal code for over-rate violations in 2025

In the 2025 IPL season, the regulations governing slow over-rates have been significantly revised from the previous year.

“Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points that will remain valid for 36 months,” the BCCI said in an official release.

In the 2024 season, a captain faced a mandatory one-match ban if his team committed slow over-rate offenses in three straight games.

According to the updated rules, skippers will face monetary penalties and accumulate demerit points for slow over-rates, with a fine of 25% of their match fee. These points remain active for 36 months, and repeated violations could trigger steeper punishments.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsShreyas Iyer fined for IPL code of conduct breach; here’s list of captains to face penalties in 2025 season
MoreLess
First Published:1 May 2025, 10:53 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.