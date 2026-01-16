Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi join India’s T20I squad as Washington Sundar ruled out against New Zealand

India’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand has seen a last-minute shake-up, with all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out due to a side strain. Ravi Bishnoi have been called up as replacement, adding depth to the spin department ahead of the high-stakes clash. Notably, Shreyas Iyer has also been added to the squad for the first three matches as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma.

Washington Sundar injury update “Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January. This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned in a statement.

“He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury. The all-rounder has been ruled out of the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against New Zealand," ,” the statement added.

India full T20I squad vs New Zealand Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi