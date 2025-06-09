Shreyas Iyer shares insights on growth by leadership, says ‘Captaincy brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility’

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a standout leader in Indian cricket, guiding Punjab Kings to their first IPL final in 11 years in 2025 and powering Sobo Mumbai Falcons to the semifinals of the T20 Mumbai League. Iyer has expressed about the positive impact of captaincy on him.

His skills and composure under pressure have started discussions about his potential as India’s next white-ball captain and even a Test call-up for the England series.

Embracing leadership challenges At 30, Iyer’s captaincy experience spans nearly a decade, starting at age 22. Looking back at his journey, Iyer said, “Captaincy brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility.”

Iyer’s approach to leadership is rooted in staying present and focused.

“I just try to get into my zone and I try to do things which are there in front of me. I try to stay focused as much as possible, just to stay in the present, embrace the situation, embrace the crowd,” he explained.

Leading Punjab Kings to IPL glory Iyer’s captaincy for Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL season was a defining moment, marking their first final appearance since 2014. His leadership was instrumental in navigating Punjab Kings through high-stakes matches.

Beyond captaincy, Iyer scored over 600 runs in the IPL, proving his dual role as a reliable batsman and leader.

Shreyas Iyer's role for Sobo Mumbai Falcons Immediately after the IPL final on June 3, 2025, in Ahmedabad, Iyer returned to Mumbai to lead Sobo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League. Under Iyer’s captaincy, the Falcons won four out of five matches, securing a semifinal spot.

Iyer emphasized the demands of leadership, stating, “You are always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team because whenever there is a hurdle or some kind of adversity you face as a team, they always come to the captain.”

White-Ball Captaincy discussions His consistent leadership in the IPL and Mumbai League has positioned him as a strong candidate for India’s white-ball captaincy. Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir at the press conference ahead of India's tour of England gave his take on Iyer's late inclusion in the squad. "Look, anyone can be called. Anyone can be called if they are in good form," Gambhir recently said.