Shreyas Iyer vs Kolkata Knight Riders: All you need to know about PBKS skipper’s performance vs KKR

Punjab Kings will be geared up to face Kolkata Knight Riders in a thriller match on Tuesday, (April 15). PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer who has a formidable history with Kolkata Knight Riders, will be in the limelight in the upcoming game. The 30-year-old is on fire in IPL 2025, smashing runs left and right with impressive batting. It’ll be exciting to see how he fares against his old team, Kolkata Knight Riders, who he led to victory as captain in the 2024 season.

Before we dive in let us look at his performance against the Team KKR in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer vs Kolkata Knight Riders Across 14 innings that he played against KKR in the IPL, Shreyas has amassed 456 runs at an average of 41.5 and a strike rate of 151. He has smashed two half-centuries and has registered a highest score of 93*. His consistency and ability to anchor make him a tough opponent for KKR along with his current form.

Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2025 Shreyas has amassed 250 runs in the 5 matches played so far. He has registered the highest score of 97* and has a strike rate of 208.33. He has smashed three fifties so far.

Shreyas Iyer against the current bowling attack of KKR Shreyas Iyer vs Andre Russell in IPL:

Innings – 9, Runs – 63, Outs – 5, Avg – 12.6, SR – 117

Shreyas Iyer vs Anrich Nortje in T20s:

Innings – 5, Runs – 19, Outs – 0, SR – 119

Shreyas Iyer vs Moeen Ali in T20s:

Innings – 4, Runs – 28, Outs – 1, Avg – 28, SR – 104

Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine in IPL:

Innings – 8, Runs – 42, Outs – 1, Avg – 42, SR – 120

Shreyas Iyer vs Varun Chakravarthy in IPL:

Innings – 4, Runs – 38, Outs – 1, Avg – 38, SR – 173

Reflecting on his highest IPL scores, two of Iyer’s top five knocks—93* (2018) and 88* (2020), came against KKR, underlining his knack for big knocks against them.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer had expressed his feelings for not getting enough recognition for KKR's title win last year. "I personally felt I didn't get the recognition I wanted after winning the IPL but at the end of the day, as long as you have self-integrity and you keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that is more important and that is what I kept doing," Shreyas Iyer had said.

"When I talk about recognition, it's about getting that respect. It was about the respect for whatever efforts I put on the field. I think sometimes it gets unnoticed but extremely satisfied with the efforts I put in because they weren't easy wickets to bat on," he added further.