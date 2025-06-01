Shreyas Iyer vs Rohit Sharma: IPL Playoffs stats comparison ahead of PBKS vs MI, Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to climb the final ladder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday (June 1). The ongoing season has been remarkable for both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. While PBKS dominated since the beginning, MI made their way to the playoffs by winning back-to-back games. Therefore the clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Star batters Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma will be in the spotlight in the upcoming game. Both players have played significant roles for their teams, but how do they stack up in the high-pressure IPL playoffs? Let’s find out.

Shreyas Iyer’s stats in the Playoffs Shreyas Iyer has showcased composure under pressure in the IPL playoffs. Across 10 innings, he has scored 216 runs at an average of 36.0. Iyer’s knack for playing match-defining knocks makes him a valuable asset for his team in knockout stages.

Statistics Numbers Innings 10 Runs 216 Average 36 Highest Score 65* Strike Rate 126 Fifties 2

Rohit Sharma’s stats in the Playoffs Rohit Sharma's performance in the Playoffs has been underwhelming. In 22 innings, he has amassed 397 runs at an average of 18.9.

However, his recent match-winning knock of 81 runs off 50 balls against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator proves that despite his inconsistent playoffs record, he can still produce impactful performances when it matters most.

Statistics Numbers Innings 22 Runs 397 Average 18.9 Highest Score 81* Strike Rate 117 Fifties 3

IPL 2025 Season: Shreyas Iyer vs Rohit Sharma Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer has been in a brilliant form in IPL 2025, accumulating 516 runs in 15 innings at an impressive average of 46.9 and a strike rate of 171. He has smashed five fifties and registered a highest score of 97* and proved to be a cornerstone for his team.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma’s IPL 2025 campaign has been a tale of two halves. In his first six innings, the Hitman amassed just 82 runs at an average of 13.7 and a strike rate of 144. However, he bounced back strongly in his next eight innings, scoring 328 runs at an average of 46.9 and a strike rate of 152. He hit four fifties and registered the highest score of 81*.

Head-to-Head: Key Matchups Shreyas Iyer vs MI Against Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer has played 19 innings and scored 414 runs.

Innings: 19

Runs: 414

Average: 27.6

Strike Rate: 118

Highest Score: 83

Fifties: 2

Rohit Sharma vs PBKS Rohit has dominated Punjab Kings, scoring 872 runs in 31 innings at an average of 32.3.

Innings: 31

Runs: 872

Average: 32.3

Strike Rate: 140

Highest Score: 79*

Fifties: 7

Shreyas Iyer vs Rohit Sharma at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad At Ahmedabad, Iyer has shone brightly, scoring 97* off 42 deliveries and 58* off 24 balls. He has showcased his ability to dominate at this venue. Rohit, on the other hand, has managed to amass 150 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.4 and a strike rate of 140, with a highest of 49. At the ground for the upcoming clash, Iyer has the upper hand.