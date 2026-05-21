Shubman Gill becomes third fastest Indian to reach 6000-run mark in T20s; check details

Shubman Gill etched his name into T20 cricket history on Thursday (May 21) as he became the third fastest Indian batter to reach 6,000 runs in the shortest format. The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper achieved the feat during the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Coming into the match, Gill needed just 36 runs to hit the 6,000-run mark in T20s. He wasted no time. Batting on 35 off 18 balls, the stylish opener stepped out and hammered Noor Ahmad for a massive six on the very first ball of the seventh over. That boundary not only took him to the milestone but also pushed his career T20 sixes tally to 200.
Shubman Gill reached the landmark in just 185 innings, making him the third quickest Indian after KL Rahul (166 innings) and Virat Kohli (184 innings). The global list of fastest to 6,000 T20 runs is as follows:
162 innings – Chris Gayle
165 innings – Babar Azam
166 innings – KL Rahul
180 innings – Shaun Marsh / Devon Conway
184 innings – Virat Kohli
185 innings – Shubman Gill
The 26-year-old's achievement stands out even more. He is only the fourth player in men’s T20 cricket to cross 6,000 runs before turning 27, joining an elite group that includes Babar Azam (7,055 runs), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6,385 runs), and Will Jacks (6,120 runs).
The milestone moment came while Gill was busy building a solid innings. He went on to smash a well-deserved fifty, delighting the packed crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium. His clean striking and calm presence at the crease once again proved why he remains one of the most dependable batters in the IPL. Gujarat Titans fans had extra reason to cheer as their captain delivered under pressure in a crucial league match.
Shubman Gill played a crucial knock of 64 runs off 37 balls, laced with 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. He was dismissed by Spencer Johnson as he completed a 125-run opening stand along with Sai Sudharsan.
In the IPL 2026 points table, Gujarat Titans sit comfortably in second place after 13 matches, boasting 8 wins and 5 losses for a total of 16 points. With a solid net run rate of +0.400, the side reflects a well-balanced campaign so far. Their recent form highlights a strong resurgence, keeping them hot on the heels of table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru.