Shubman Gill doubtful for India’s first Test against Australia in Perth? Here’s what reports say

In another injury scare for the Indian team, Shubman Gill has injured his finger while fielding at the slips while playing against India A on Day 2 of the match simulation on Saturday. Gill's injury comes as a big blow to the Indian team, who had already suffered an injury scare after KL Rahul was hit on the elbow by a rising Prasidh Krishna delivery on Friday.

With the first Test still six days to go, the BCCI ill have ample time to monitor Shubman Gill before the first Test starts on November 22. Although the nature of the Gill's injury is yet to be known, a report in PTI suggest that the India batter has sustained a thumb fracture.

A thumb fracture usually takes three to six weeks to heal. Even if Gill takes three weeks to recover, it also puts him in doubt for the second Test starting on December 6 in Adelaide.

According to reports, the BCCI medical team will closely monitor him for the next three to four days before deciding on his participation for the Perth Test.

In case, Gill misses out, the Indian batting order will look thin considering Rohit Sharma's unavailability in the first Test. The Indian captain became father to a baby boy on November 16. However, it is still unclear whether Rohit will play in Perth or not.

Abhimanyu Easwaran in line for Test debut Should Gill and Rohit miss the first Test, Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran could be in line for his Test debut at the top of the order as the Indian team do not have many options left.

The last day of the match simulation will happen at the WACA on Sunday after which India A squad, barring reserve players, will be back to India and join their respective state teams for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.