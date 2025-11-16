Shubman Gill injury update: India captain discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for neck pain

India captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata, where he was treated for a neck injury sustained during the opening Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. The injury forced Gill to miss India’s second innings, contributing to a dramatic 30-run defeat that handed South Africa a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sourav Ganguly visits Shubman Gill, questions Eden Gardens pitch Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly visited Shubman Gill in the hospital on Sunday and later criticised the Eden Gardens surface, calling it “not the best Test wicket”. India were bowled out for just 93 while chasing 124 on a sharply turning track, marking their fourth home defeat in the last six Tests.

“There is no controversy. It was not the best Test wicket, but unfortunately, India lost. They still should have got 120,” Ganguly told reporters. He confirmed that head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management had specifically requested such a pitch from the curator.

Support for Gautam Gambhir, strong backing for Mohammed Shami Despite the result, Ganguly expressed full support for Gambhir: “I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well for India in England, in ODIs, in T20 cricket. We will continue for a while, but we must play on good pitches.”

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen slams modern day techniques after India's loss in Kolkata Test

The former India captain also emphasised the importance of senior pacer Mohammed Shami, sending a clear message to the team management: “He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami. Spinners win Test matches for them, but the fast bowlers are crucial.”

“Win Tests in Five Days, Not Three”: Ganguly’s advice In a pointed remark on India’s recent trend of finishes inside three days at home, Ganguly said: “Win Test matches in five days, not three days.”

Shubman Gill's participation in the upcoming Test India will travel to Guwahati on Tuesday for the second Test starting November 22. The team management is yet to take a final call on captain Gill’s availability.