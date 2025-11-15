Shubman Gill neck injury update: India captain hospitalized in Kolkata - Report

Indian cricket fans received a major shock on Saturday (November 15), during Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Captain Shubman Gill retired hurt after facing just three balls due to a sudden neck spasm. Later reports confirmed he was taken to a hospital in Kolkata for scans and observation, raising concerns about his participation in the ongoing match.

How the injury occurred during the Test match Shubman Gill entered the crease after Washington Sundar's dismissal, with India building a steady reply to South Africa's 159. He unleashed a powerful slog-sweep off spinner Simon Harmer for a boundary, getting off the mark in style, on the fifth ball of the over.

However, as he completed the shot and straightened up, Gill clutched the left side of his neck in visible pain. He removed his helmet, signalled discomfort, and called for the physio. After a quick assessment, the 26-year-old retired hurt to prevent further aggravation.

The BCCI soon issued an official statement: “Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team.”

Shubman Gill hospitalized Reports later emerged that Gill, fitted with a cervical collar for neck support, was stretchered into an ambulance and rushed to a hospital in Kolkata. Notably, Gill will be under observation for the entire night, and a call on his further participation will depend on the development. The cricketing fraternity is praying for a speedy recovery of the star batter.

A recurring problem for Shubman Gill? This isn't Shubman Gill's first brush with neck issues. In October 2024, he missed the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand due to a similar stiff neck and spasm. Notably, he showed signs of discomfort during warm-ups before Day 2 in Kolkata, suggesting the problem might have flared up again.

Impact on the India vs South Africa Test match Without their captain, India's innings folded at 189, securing a slim 30-run lead. Rishabh Pant assumed interim leadership and guided the bowlers effectively. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa struggled in their second innings at 93/7 after 35, with wickets tumbling on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch offering spin and bounce.

Shubman Gill's form Shubman Gill's absence is a blow for India. He has been in fine form in 2025, leading India strongly in the World Test Championship. If ruled out longer, it could hamper the hosts' push for victory in this crucial series.