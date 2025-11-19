Shubman Gill ruled out of India's second Test against South Africa; Rishabh Pant to lead

Shubman Gill, India’s Test captain has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa scheduled in Guwahati on Saturday. The 26-year-old's absence due to a nagging neck injury has paved the way for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to take the helm, marking a pivotal leadership shift in this high-stakes series. As India trails 0-1 after a heartbreaking 30-run loss in the opener at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the team will aim for a strong bounce back. Notably, Sai Sudharsan is expected to come in the playing XI.

Shubman Gill's neck injury and timeline Shubman Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test's second day in Kolkata. While batting in India's first innings, the right-hander attempted a sweep shot that triggered severe neck spasms, forcing him to retire hurt midway. He couldn't field in South Africa's second innings or contribute to India's chase of 124 runs, where the hosts fell short.

Post-match, Gill was rushed to a Kolkata hospital for scans and observation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed his discharge the next day, but caution prevailed.

In a Wednesday press release, the board detailed the situation: “Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day’s play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025.”