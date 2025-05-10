Shubman Gill set to become India's captain in Tests. Rishabh Pant is expected to be the vice-captain. Report

Shubman Gill, the 25-year-old batter from Punjab, is set to be named as India's new captain in Tests. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is expected to be Gill's deputy in the longest format.

The captaincy role of India's Test team is lying vacant since the sudden retirement of Rohit Sharma. Reports state that 25-year-old Shubman Gill is likely to get appointed as the captain of the Test side.

Bowling great Jasprit Bumrah led the side in two of the five Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the team's most recent assignment. The management is believed to be not so keen to give the reigns to Bumrah, given his injury history.

The fourth cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) begins with India's tour of England in June. India play five Tests in England. Despite being the most consistent side in the last 15 years, India couldn't win the WTC trophy in the first three editions. India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural cycle in 2021. They lost the 2023 final to Australia. The team failed to qualify for the latest edition after their 3-0 home defeat to New Zealand and 3-1 defeat in Australia.

Shubman Gill in Tests Shubman Gill made his Test debut against Australia in 2020. The talented batter is yet to realise his full potential in the red ball cricket. In 32 matches, he has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.05. Away from home, Gill has made 716 runs in 28 innings at an average of 27.5.

Rishabh Pant in Tests Rishabh Pant, the expected vice-captain, has a stellar record in Tests. In fact, it is the only format where his place is not under threat. Pant has scored 6 centuries in Tests, out of which 4 have come in away conditions. He is the only Asian wicket-keeper batter to score centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa. In addition to his 6 centuries, Pant also has 7 scores in the nineties.