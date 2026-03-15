Shubman Gill targets redemption in 2027 ODI World Cup: ‘We were so close in 2023…’

India's ODI skipper Shubman Gill has set his sights firmly on winning the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Speaking at the BCCI Naman Awards on Sunday, Gill reflected on the heartbreak of the 2023 final loss to Australia despite a dominant run.

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Shubman Gill about the 2027 ODI World Cup "Definitely, it does. That is the ultimate goal," Shubman Gill said when asked about the next ODI World Cup. "We felt like we were so close last time when we were here in (the final) in India. To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us."

"Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal so obviously, that is something that sometimes runs in my mind," he added.

Gill's comments come amid India's strong momentum in white-ball cricket, building on their 10-match winning streak before the 2023 final setback.

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Suryakumar Yadav dreams of T20 hat-trick and Olympic gold T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav highlighted how the 2024 T20 World Cup win sparked a golden era for Indian cricket. He pointed to subsequent successes, including the 2025 Champions Trophy and the women's ODI World Cup triumph in 2025, followed by more titles in 2026.

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"I think we just needed that one spark, or one step, which we actually crossed in 2024 and post that 2025 Champions Trophy, then (the) women's team winning that ODI World Cup back in 2025 and then (in) 2026," Suryakumar said.

“That one step was important, that taste was important for everyone to understand what it takes to win an ICC trophy. Now, there is no looking back. If this wonderful thing has started, let's try and collect as many (trophies) as possible.”

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Suryakumar expressed ambitions for a T20 World Cup hat-trick and Olympic success in 2028, when cricket returns to the Games in Los Angeles.

"It's a great thing that a big event is happening and cricket is getting an entry into that. There are two events in that year - there is a T20 World Cup as well, that time, (and) Olympics as well. So, why not? If you have done two in a row, why not three in a row in T20s and definitely the Olympic gold," he said.

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He praised former coach Rahul Dravid and current mentor Gautam Gambhir for fostering trust in players.

Suryakumar also wished to replay the 2023 ODI World Cup final. "Definitely, (the) 2023 World Cup final at Ahmedabad. (I would) love to replay that and win it," he said.

Harmanpreet Kaur hails masterstroke in Women's World Cup success Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shared insights from India's historic 2025 ODI World Cup win. She credited a timely break for Jemimah Rodrigues as key to her standout performance.

"Amol Muzumdar sir and I had a very good discussion that sometimes that small break can always give you a lot of confidence. I was still in a little bit of doubt whether we should give her rest or not but sir was very much clear," Harmanpreet recalled.

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"That little break gave her a lot of confidence because sometimes as a batter we over think. That break gave her time to think what she needs to do."

Rodrigues delivered a match-winning innings in the semifinal against Australia, proving the decision spot-on.