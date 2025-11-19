Shubman Gill to travel to Guwahati after neck injury; Will he join 2nd Test against South Africa? BCCI shares update

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday stated that Team India captain Shubman Gill has been responding well to treatment and will travel with the team to Guwahati today. They added that he will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical staff, and a decision regarding his participation in the second Test will be made based on his progress.

According to the board, Gill had suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after play ended, mentioning he was kept under observation and discharged the following day.

While sharing Gill's medical update, BCCI took to X and said, “Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025.”

“He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly,” it added.

India Vs South Africa Test match South Africa defeated India by 30 runs to claim the opening Test and move ahead 1–0 in the two-match series on Sunday.

This victory marked the Proteas’ first Test triumph in India in 15 years. The hosts crumbled to 93 all out in their second innings, falling short of a 124-run chase at Eden Gardens. Off-spinner Simon Harmer produced an excellent spell, finishing with 4 for 21 from 14 overs, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj contributed 2 for 37. All-rounder Marco Jansen also chipped in with 2 for 15 as the reigning World Test Champions wrapped up an emphatic result inside three days, a report by AP noted.

It was only the second time India failed to chase such a low fourth-innings target in Tests, the previous being 120 against the West Indies in Barbados in 1997. It was also the second-lowest total ever defended by South Africa in Test cricket, after their 117-run defense against Australia in Sydney in 1994.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed 18 and added 26 off 45 balls before he too fell lbw to Harmer. It marked Harmer’s fourth four-wicket haul in Tests in India. Sundar resisted for 92 balls and scored 31 with just two boundaries, but his wicket proved crucial. South Africa turned to Aiden Markram’s part-time off-spin, and Sundar was caught at slip in the 31st over.

Patel was taken by a superb running catch from Temba Bavuma, and Mohammed Siraj edged his first ball to slip, sealing a memorable South African win as India once again succumbed to spin at home. Harmer was named Player of the Match for his outstanding match figures of 8 for 51.

Earlier, South Africa was dismissed for 153 in its second innings, adding a crucial 60 runs to its overnight score of 93 for 7.

Captain Temba Bavuma top-scored with an unbeaten 55 from 136 balls, the only half-century of the match for either side, guiding the Proteas to a competitive fourth-innings total.

On Saturday, 15 wickets fell on day two as India responded with 189 runs to South Africa’s first-innings total of 159. This was the first Test at Kolkata’s historic Eden Gardens since 2019. South Africa had not won a Test in India in 15 years and last secured a series win on Indian soil in 2000-01.

Meanwhile, the Eden Gardens surface has drawn sharp criticism after the first Test concluded in under three days. Last October, India suffered a 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand on similarly spin-friendly tracks, their first home series loss since 2012. That series marked the start of a transition that saw the retirements of senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India have now lost four of their last six home Tests and will need a win in Guwahati to stay alive in the series. The second Test is scheduled to begin on November 22.