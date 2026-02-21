Shubman Gill turns professional coach to Google CEO Sundar Pichai; India captain shows how to play pull shot; watch

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill recently turned coach to guide Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on mastering the iconic pull shot. The delightful blend of cricket passion and tech leadership took place during Pichai's visit to Google India in Gurgaon. The viral video has captured hearts online and highlighted cricket's universal appeal.

A star-studded cricket coaching session The moment unfolded at the Google India office, where Shubman Gill demonstrated the technique for handling short-pitched deliveries. He showed Pichai the right stance, weight transfer to the back foot, keeping eyes level, and rolling the wrists to control the ball downward, key elements of an effective pull shot. Pichai, a cricket fan who grew up playing the game in India, soaked up the tips with enthusiasm during this impromptu session.

The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral, with fans sharing clips and photos of Gill in full coaching mode. It was a rare crossover, uniting a cricket superstar and one of the world's top tech executives through their shared love for the sport.

Sundar Pichai's Instagram post Sundar Pichai, who holds a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur, posted a warm Instagram update after the visit. He wrote, “My favorite part of traveling anywhere is spending time with Googlers around the world. Even more true when @shubmangill is there too! Google India thank you for having me!"

Shubman Gill's current form and team role Shubman Gill, who took over as India's Test and ODI captain succeeding Rohit Sharma last year, is currently enjoying family time after his last international outing. He played his most recent match on January 18, 2026, scoring 23 off 18 balls in an ODI chase of 338 against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

While excelling in longer formats, Gill faced challenges in T20Is. In 2025, he featured in 15 T20Is, scoring 291 runs at a strike rate of 137.26.

T20 World Cup 2026 snub and India's campaign Shubman Gill was omitted from India's squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, announced by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee on December 20, 2025. Ishan Kishan stepped in as a key left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, impressing with his form and earning a vital role.