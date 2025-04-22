Shubman Gill’s batting masterclass against former team KKR ignites social media storm, ’Cricket looks beautiful’

  • Shubman Gill’s heroics against KKR sparked a wave of admiration from fans on social media

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Apr 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill scored 90 off 55 against Kolkata Knight Riders
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill scored 90 off 55 against Kolkata Knight Riders(HT_PRINT)

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered an easy win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday (April 21). GT skipper Shubman Gill powered his team's total to 198/3 with a brilliant knock of 90 off 55 balls. Coming to chase the target, KKR batting line-up collapsed and managed to score 159/8 and GT won by 39 runs. Shubman was named the Player of the Match for his explosive innings.

Fans on social media couldn't keep calm and lavished praises for the GT skipper

Milestones by Shubman Gill in the KKR vs GT clash

With his brilliant batting, the 25-year-old Shubman Gill became the youngest player in the history of the league to reach the 3500-run mark. He surpassed Virat Kohli (27 Years, 171 Days) who was the youngest to achieve the landmark in the 2016 season.

In the match, Vaibhav Arora scalped Shubman's wicket. With his dismissal, the former KKR player became the fourth Indian batter in IPL history to be dismissed in the 90s two or more times. The others on the list are: Ruturaj Gaikwad (3 times), Virat Kohli (2 times), and KL Rahul (2 times).

Shubman Gill in IPL 2025

Matches played: 8

Runs scored: 305

Highest Score: 90

Average: 43.57

Strike Rate: 153.27

50s/100s: 3/0

4s: 33

6s: 9

POTM Shubman Gill after winning the match

"Very pleased to get these two wins back to back. We just want to play our best game whenever we're out there," Shubman Gill expressed his feelings on bagging two more points to the team's tally.

"We never talk about that one of us has to stay till the end. We just talk about how we can score runs in these conditions and how to take the game deep. We were ahead in the game, but it's one thing to be ahead and another to close the game. So that was just some of my emotions coming out," the GT skipper explain his animated celebration after Venkatesh Iyer's wicket.

"In this format it's difficult to have a perfect game. There will always be some areas. LIke today as well - we could've got 10 runs more had I stayed there. And a couple of unforced errors in the bowling. But the main thing is even if you're not playing the perfect game, you've to find a way to win, and that's what we're really good at," he added further.

