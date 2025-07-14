Shubman Gill's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's injury; Will India vice-captain play in Manchester? 'He went for scans'

Shubman Gill confirmed that there's no injury on Rishabh Pant's finger and the Indian vice-captain has been sent for scans. The Indian wicketkeeper, who sustained a finger injury on the first day of the third Test at Lord's while attempting to field a wide ball from Jasprit Bumrah, has injured his left index finger.

As a result, Pant had to leave the field after 35 overs of England's first innings with Dhruv Jurel doing the wicketkeeping duties. The 27-year-old didn't keep wickets thereafter in the game but came out to bat in both the innings. He was even hit on the same hand by Ben Stokes deliveries twice in the game.

Speaking on Pant's finger injury, Gill said there's nothing to worry. “Rishabh went for scans. There is no major injury so he should be fine for fourth Test in Manchester starting July 23,” said the Indian captain.

Pant has been one of India's prolific batters in this series. The southpaw scored twin hundreds in the first Test in Leeds (134 & 118) and also had fifty-plus scores in the next two games. Having him in the playing XI would be a massive boost for the Indian team.

India falter at Lord's, trail series 1-2 Ravindra Jadeja's heroic effort went in vain as England edged out India by 22 runs on the fifth and final day of a wildly fluctuating game with skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer playing pivotal roles. Chasing 193 runs in the fourth innings, India needed 135 runs on the final day.