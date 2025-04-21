Shubman Gill’s IPL stats at Eden Gardens: All you need to know about GT skipper’s show at KKR’s home ground

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash on Monday (April 20). Shubman Gill who has performed consistently at his former home ground, Eden Gardens, will want to showcase his batting brilliance in the upcoming game. Here’s a detailed look at the GT skipper's IPL performance at the venue.

Shubman Gill's IPL journey so far Shubman began his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders in the year 2018. After playing outstanding knocks for the team till 2021, he moved to GT in the year 2022 and contributed to the team's title win in the same year. In IPL 2023, he smashed three centuries and registered his highest score of 129 runs in the league. In the previous season too, Gill registered a hundred and scored 426 runs in 12 matches played. In his IPL career so far, the 25-year-old has amassed 3431 runs in the 110 matches played and has smashed 22 fifties and four centuries. He has hit 333 boundaries and 101 sixes so far.

Shubman Gill in IPL 2025 Innings played – 7

Total runs – 215

Average– 35.8

Strike Rate – 149

50s – 2

Highest Score – 61*

Shubman Gill's stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Across 14 IPL innings at Eden Gardens, Gill has amassed 419 runs at an impressive average of 38.1. His strike rate of 145 reflects his ability to accelerate the batting. He has smashed three half-centuries on the ground and has registered a highest score of 76 runs.

Shubman Gill's performance against KKR Facing KKR, Gill has scored 95 runs in three innings. He has an average of 31.7 and a strike rate of 134. His highest of 49 underlines his ability to challenge his former franchise.

Shubman Gill against current KKR bowlers Shubman Gill vs Anrich Nortje in IPL: Innings – 7, Runs – 38, Outs – 4, Average – 9.5, Strike Rate – 152

Shubman Gill vs Sunil Narine in IPL: Inns – 2, Runs – 13, Outs – 2, Average – 6.5, Strike Rate – 108

Shubman Gill vs Vaibhav Arora in T20s: Inns – 2, Runs – 40, Outs – 0, Strike Rate – 191