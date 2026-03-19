Sidney Crosby set to return: Pittsburgh Penguins captain cleared for upcoming clash against Carolina Hurricanes

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby is set to make his long-awaited comeback in the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. The 38-year-old superstar has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury during the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, but Penguins head coach Dan Muse confirmed Wednesday morning that Crosby is ready to suit up.

"Just happy to finally be back in there," Crosby told reporters, capturing the excitement surrounding his return.

Details about the injury suffered at the Olympics Sidney Crosby sustained the injury in the quarterfinals when Team Canada faced Czechia. A hit from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas in the second period forced him out of the game. He tried to return for the gold medal matchup against the United States but ultimately couldn't play. The Pittsburgh Penguins placed him on injured reserve upon the NHL's return from the Olympic break, initially estimating a minimum four-week absence. Exactly four weeks later, on March 18, 2026, Crosby is cleared to play.

The injury, later revealed as a grade 2 MCL sprain, kept him out of 11 Penguins games. During that stretch, Pittsburgh went 4-3-4, showing resilience despite missing their top offensive weapon.

Sidney Crosby's remarkable season so far Before the injury, Sidney Crosby led the Pittsburgh Penguins in scoring with 27 goals, 32 assists, and 59 points in 56 games. At 38, he continues to prove why he's one of the NHL's all-time greats, anchoring the team's offense and leadership.

His return comes at a crucial time. The Penguins sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points and have 15 games left in the regular season. They are pushing hard to secure a Stanley Cup Playoff spot for the first time since 2022.

Boost for playoff push The Pittsburgh Penguins recently stunned the league by defeating the top team in the NHL 7-2, demonstrating their depth even without Sidney Crosby. Adding their captain back elevates expectations as they face a tough Carolina Hurricanes squad on the road.

Muse's confirmation adds optimism to a roster that has battled injuries and suspensions, including recent absences like Evgeni Malkin. Sidney Crosby's presence should provide a spark in scoring and on-ice decision-making.

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