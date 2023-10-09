Simone Biles Is Officially the Most Decorated Gymnast in History
SummaryWith 37 world and Olympic medals now, the 26-year-old American added to her extraordinary legacy at the world championships in Belgium.
ANTWERP, Belgium—As she was crowned world gymnastics all-round champion for a sixth time here, Simone Biles had a clear idea of what she might want to tell her detractors.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more