Simone Biles Is Officially the Most Decorated Gymnast in History

None of that had saved her from the problem that she encountered at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when she became so disoriented that she could no longer track where she was twisting and turning in the air. She withdrew herself from competition, watched the U.S. team rush to replace her in the lineup, and then sat to cheer the others as they fought for a silver medal while knowing that what she had done was likely to be scrutinized for the rest of her life.