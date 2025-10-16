Six Kings Slam 2025: Schedule, live streaming, and key details

The Six Kings Slam 2025, a thrilling tennis exhibition, brings together six of the world’s top players, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hosted as part of the vibrant Riyadh Season, this knockout-style tournament runs from October 15–18, 2025, and will be streamed live on Netflix for the first time.

What is the Six Kings Slam? The Six Kings Slam is a prestigious tennis exhibition held during Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia’s massive entertainment festival. Since its inception in 2019, Riyadh Season has drawn millions with its concerts, sports, and cultural events, surpassing 20 million visitors in 2024.

The 2025 edition of the Six Kings Slam features a star-studded lineup competing in a knockout format, with two matches daily leading to a grand finale. Fans can expect high-intensity tennis as these champions battle for supremacy at ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Six Kings Slam 2025 schedule and match timings The tournament spans three days, with quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final. All matches start at 9:30 AM PT/ 12:30 PM ET (10:00 p.m. IST), each day.

Below is the complete schedule: Quarterfinals – Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Jannik Sinner (Italy) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Alexander Zverev (Germany) vs. Taylor Fritz (USA)

Semifinals – Thursday, October 16, 2025 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) vs. Winner of Zverev/Fritz

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) vs. Winner of Sinner/Tsitsipas

Final – Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

Matches are played consecutively each day, with the second match starting shortly after the first concludes.

Where is the Six Kings Slam 2025 held? The event takes place at ANB Arena in Riyadh, a state-of-the-art venue hosting this marquee tennis showcase. As part of Riyadh Season 2025, the tournament adds to the festival’s global appeal, offering a unique blend of sports and entertainment.