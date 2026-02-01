SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: England win toss and opt to bowl

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: The stage is set under the Pallekele lights as Sri Lanka face a must-win clash to avoid an early series defeat against a confident England side. Following a disappointing chase in the opener, where batting collapses against spin and Sam Curran's late hat-trick sealed their fate, the hosts need a collective effort, starting with a solid powerplay from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, and fireworks from their finishers. England, riding high on momentum, will look to exploit any early wickets and post a daunting total.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga
England have won the toss and have opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20I.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.