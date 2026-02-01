Subscribe

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: England win toss and opt to bowl

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: After England clinched a hard-fought 11-run victory (DLS method) in the rain-marred opener, where Sam Curran's hat-trick and spin troubles for the hosts proved decisive, Sri Lanka are desperate to bounce back and keep the three-match series alive.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated1 Feb 2026, 06:48:56 PM IST
SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: The stage is set under the Pallekele lights as Sri Lanka face a must-win clash to avoid an early series defeat against a confident England side. Following a disappointing chase in the opener, where batting collapses against spin and Sam Curran's late hat-trick sealed their fate, the hosts need a collective effort, starting with a solid powerplay from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, and fireworks from their finishers. England, riding high on momentum, will look to exploit any early wickets and post a daunting total.

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

Follow updates here:
1 Feb 2026, 06:48:56 PM IST

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: England Playing XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

1 Feb 2026, 06:48:35 PM IST

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sri Lanka Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

1 Feb 2026, 06:41:00 PM IST

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Toss update

England have won the toss and have opted to field first.

1 Feb 2026, 06:33:24 PM IST

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20I.

