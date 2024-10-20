West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Who is debutant 25-year-old Nishan Madushka?

After defeating Sai Hope-led West Indies in the T20I series by 2-1, Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka is playing its first One-DAY International match in Pallekele on 20 October.

Hope won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite losing the T20I series, Hope hopes his teammates will perform better in the ODI series.

For the first ODI match, Sri Lanka went with three spinners – Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage. Asalanka has also added Asitha Fernando as seamer and Janith Liyanage who bowls medium pace.

On the batting side, Sri Lanka will be missing their star opener, Pathum Nissanka, following his quadricep injury flaring up. In his place Sri Lanka has opted for Nishan Madushka, who is making his debut as ODI player.

About Nishan Madushka: The 25-year-old player has played 10 Test matches for Sri Lanka, where he scored 571 runs and his highest being 205 runs. His batting average in Tests has been 33.58 and he has a century to his name.

Apart from this, Nishan Madushka has played 41 T20Is, where he scored 897 runs, and his highest score was an unbeaten 80 runs. His strike rate in T20Is is 107.04, while his average is 27.18.

Conversely, Sai Hope has added a spin option in leg spinner Hayden Walsh, who will supplement Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase. Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd are West Indies' seam options.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Scores According to the latest updates, match has been delayed due to rain. West Indies have scored 185/4 runs in 38.3 overs, where Sherfane Rutherford scored 74 runs and is still on crease. Roston Chase (33*) and Keacy Carty (37) did contribute a little.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga took two wickets, while Jeffrey Vandersay and Charith Asalanka picked one wicket each.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pitch report Known to favour seam bowling traditionally, Pallekele is unusually dry with some visible tracks. It favours spin but seamers do have a extra edge on this pitch.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Playing XIs Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

