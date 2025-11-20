SL vs ZIM, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series, Live Updates: Zimbabwe lose early wickets against fiery Sri Lanka bowling attack

ZIM eye a strong total after losing 1st match. SL look sharp with the ball.
Dasun Shanaka oversteps on a short ball to Bennett (pulled for 1 to deep square), handing Zimbabwe a free-hit. Captain Sikandar Raza, crouches low on a pad-lined full toss and hits a massive six over deep mid-wicket. Is the momentum shifting?
Sikandar Raza 12 (12) and Brian Bennet 37 (33) including 5 boundaries have stabilized Zimbabwe's innings after losing early wickets of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brendan Taylor. Sri Lanka currently have an upper hand.
Zimbabwe recover from early wobble to reach 56/2 after 8 overs. Brian Bennett is anchoring the innings with fluent strokeplay, including multiple boundaries. Captain Sikandar Raza, joins the fray cautiously. Sri Lanka's bowlers mix pace and spin effectively, but loose balls get punished.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza
After Zimbabwe gave Pakistan a scare before falling short in the opener, Sikandar Raza’s men are looking to make a strong comeback in the second match of this T20 tri-series. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, won the toss and chose to bowl first on a surface expected to offer early help. The action has already started, let’s dive in.