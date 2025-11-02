LA Dodgers beat Toronto Blue Jays in epic World Series Game 7, Yoshinobu Yamamoto crowned MVP

In a thrilling Game 7, the Los Angeles Dodgers denied the Toronto Blue Jays their first World Series in 32 years, spectacularly securing their second consecutive championship early Sunday morning. The Dodgers are now the first MLB team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the 1998-2000s New York Yankees, as per The Washington Post.
With two outs at the top of the 11th inning, Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber for a home run, giving LA a 5-4 lead. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was later crowned the World Series MVP, threw 34 pitches across 2⅔ innings to keep the Blue Jays scoreless, as per Yahoo Sports.
After the game, Dodgers’ Will Smith acknowledged that the Blue Jays were a tough team to beat. However, he was glad that the Dodgers “punched through there.” “Man, they’re a special group of guys. We just never gave up, kept fighting, pitching our asses off, hitting, taking great at-bats,” Smith was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
Before Will Smith got the lead for the LA Dodgers, it was their No. 9 hitter, Miguel Rojas, who came to the team’s rescue. While the Toronto Blue Jays led the scoreboard at 4-3, Rojas smashed a game-tying home run off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman, and made it 4-4.
After the game, Rojas opened up about the biggest moment of his baseball career. He said he did not intend to hit a home run. “I think this is the first home run against a right-handed pitcher during the whole year, and it came in the biggest part of my life and my career,” Rojas said, as per The Guardian. He said he was unable to describe the emotions he felt.
Mark Walter is the chairman and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
