Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Smriti Mandhana, India opener in women's cricket, has been crowned the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Smriti Mandhana was named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for her outstanding performance in 2024. Smriti Mandhana was named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2022 as well.

She put several batting stalwarts, including the likes of South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, England's Tammy Beaumont and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, to shade. Her tally of 747 runs in 13 innings is the highest among the leading run-getters in Women's ODIs last year, way ahead of Wolvaardt (697), Beaumont (554) and Matthews (469). Also Read | Smriti Mandhana goes bonkers against Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry; enters history books during IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I

The graceful left-handed opener excelled in the 50-over format, scoring runs with exceptional consistency and style, cementing her status as one of the finest in the game. The 28-year-old cricketer scored at an impressive average of 57.86 with a striking strike rate of 95.15. Also Read | Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma only Indians in ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2024

According to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), one of the factors that set the experienced India star apart during the year was how she managed to produce her best against high-calibre opposition, scoring big runs in difficult series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Mandhana, “Congratulations to @mandhana_smriti, who has been adjudged ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. She scored 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries in 13 matches at an average of 57.46. Keep soaring high, Smriti.”

In June 2024 when India played against South Africa, Smriti Mandhana scored back-to-back hundreds to inspire a 3-0 series win.