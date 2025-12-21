Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian to score 4000 runs in Women's T20Is

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana etched her name in history on Sunday (December 21) by becoming the first Indian woman to surpass 4,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. The elegant left-hander achieved this landmark during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium.

Entering the match needing just 18 runs to reached the feat, Mandhana crossed the milestone in just 15 balls during India's chase. She now stands second on the all-time list, behind only New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,716 runs). Remarkably, Mandhana is the fastest to reach 4,000, doing so in 3,227 balls compared to Bates' 3,675.

Cricketers with most runs in Women’s T20Is Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 4716 runs

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 4007 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 3654 runs

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) - 3473 runs

Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 3431 runs

Historic milestone in comfortable chase Smriti Mandhana marked her return to international cricket with a brisk 25 off 25 balls before being dismissed. However, Jemimah Rodrigues took center stage with an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls, steering India to an eight-wicket victory with 32 balls to spare. Chasing Sri Lanka's modest 121/6, India reached 122/2 in 14.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

This was Smriti Mandhana's first game since India's triumphant ODI World Cup campaign last month, where they clinched their maiden title.