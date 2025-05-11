Smriti Mandhana smashes century in India's final clash against Sri Lanka

Smriti Mandhana smashed a century in the final clash of the ODI Tri-series between Sri Lanka and India. In the match played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Mandhana turned the tables in India's favour by her explosive batting. She hit 13 fours and 2 sixes on her way to score a hundred

Mandhana completed her hundred in style after hitting four back-to-back fours on Chamari Athapaththu's deliveries in the 31st over. Interestingly, it was her 11th century of the format which she registered in 92 deliveries.

Mandhana raised her helmet and ran to hug Harleen after scoring the ton.

Milestones achieved Smriti Mandhana jumped to the third position in the list of batters to score most ODI centuries in women's cricket. She is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15 centuries) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13 centuries)

The star batter has smashed her maiden century and has crossed the 600-run mark against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women match Earlier in the clash, India Women won the toss and opted to bat. Coming to bat first, India's openers started on a good note. However, Pratika Rawat was dismissed in the 15th over on Inoka Ranaweera's delivery. She scored 30 off 49 balls. Harleen Deol who is currently on the crease with Mandhana has scored 31 runs off 42 balls so far.

Indian Women are looking strong with a score of 173/1 after 31 overs. With Mandhana's hundred, the batting line-up of the Women in blue will get a major boost.

Playing XIs: Indian Women Squad

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Sri Lanka Women Squad

Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Piumi Badalge, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

ODI tri-series The ODI tri-series between India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa has come to its final stage. In the points table, Team India finished at the top by winning three out of four matches and their defeat came against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, their opponents in the final, Team Sri Lanka finished second with two losses and two wins. After winning just one out of the four matches, Team South Africa remained at the bottom of the table.