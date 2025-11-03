Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend Palash Muchhal celebrates World Cup win with emotional post; ‘sabse aage hai hum…’

Music composer Palash Muchhal, boyfriend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, expressed his pride and joy after India’s women’s cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup. Following the team’s thrilling victory against South Africa, Palash took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.
Sharing a photo of Smriti holding the trophy, he captioned it, “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of ₹51 crore for the Indian women’s cricket team in recognition of their iconic World Cup triumph.
Celebrities from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry joined the celebrations, praising the team’s determination and spirit.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh penned an emotional note, writing, “hmaarii coriyaaN, choroN se k'aum hai kyaa? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India’s pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country's consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India!! Great victory by Team India ... @ImHarmanpreet.”
Malayalam superstar Mammootty also extended his wishes, saying, “Congratulations to our incredible Women's #TeamIndia! You've made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions.”
Lyricist Javed Akhtar added, “Congratulations and thank you our cricket team. Girls, you have made all of us proud beyond words.”
Meanwhile, veteran actor Anil Kapoor lauded the team’s dominant performance, writing, “From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!”
The final, held on November 2 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, saw India’s women’s team defeat South Africa by 52 runs, securing a landmark victory and etching their names in Indian sporting history.
