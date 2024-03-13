'Some England players can't stomach the IPL fees..': Sunil Gavaskar on English cricketers
Though India were down 0-1 in the Test Series, Gavaskar said that youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Akash Deep make the series worth rememberable, putting England and Bazball in its place.
After India's 4-1 Test series win against England, probably the happiest man on Indian soil was legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He ploughed through England for considering themselves above all others, stating India smashed such a 'Superiority complex' in which Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took pride.