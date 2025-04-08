Some teams take their own time: S Sriram, CSK assistant bowling coach ahead of clash against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 8th of April, Tuesday. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team is struggling to clinch wins this season. After starting the season on a high note, CSK faced three back-to-back losses and are currently in the ninth position of the Points Table.

Chennai Super Kings performance in the IPL 2025 season so far CSK vs DC - Runs: 158, Runs Per Over: 7.90, Wickets: 5, Result: Lost

CSK vs RR - Runs: 176, Runs Per Over: 8.80, Wickets: 6, Result: Lost

CSK vs RCB - Runs: 146, Runs Per Over: 7.30, Wickets: 8, Result: Lost

CSK vs MI - Runs: 158, Runs Per Over: 8.24, Wickets: 6, Result: Won

CSK assistant bowling coach on the team's performance CSK assistant bowling coach, S Sriram is optimistic ahead of their upcoming game at Mullanpur, Chandigarh. According to him, the tournament is in early stages and their team can take their own time and bounce back.

"I think this is not the first time any team is going through this. Some teams get off to a good start and some teams take their own time to find their combinations and their roles, so I think it's still very early stages, we will take it one day at a time and then plan for the next opposition more than anything else," he expressed.

PBKS assistant coach Trevor Gonsalves too backed Chennai Super Kings "T20 is all about who does well on that given day. For example, if you see CSK, they have been one of the top teams but in the last few matches, they have lost. That does not mean that they are a bad team or not doing well. And it is very early in the tournament now to judge anyone. We have just started" - Trevor Gonsalves, PBKS assistant bowling coach," he said ahead of the match.

CSK in IPL 2025 In the current IPL season, Chennai Super Kings have recorded the lowest scoring rate of 7.50, the lowest batting average of 22.50, and the smallest boundary percentage of 17.24% among all teams during the powerplay overs. They are struggling to add runs on the board. On the bowling front also, their performance has been underwhelming. Will CSK be able to end their losing streak in their upcoming game, it is something to watch for.