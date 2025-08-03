Son Heung-min, Tottenham captain, confirms exit after 10 years; says 'It is the most difficult decision'

Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur’s iconic captain, has confirmed his departure from the club this summer, describing it as the “most difficult decision” of his career.

The 33-year-old South Korean star made the emotional announcement during a press conference in Seoul while on the Spurs’ pre-season tour of Asia.

Son Heung-min's journey at Tottenham Hotspur Since joining Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, Son Heung-min has been a significant part of the club. He has scored 173 goals in 454 appearances across all competitions.

As captain, he led with passion, becoming a fan favourite. Despite a tough 2024-25 Premier League season, where he netted seven goals as Spurs finished 17th, Son’s achievement as a captain came in May 2025, lifting the Europa League trophy after a victory over Manchester United in Bilbao.

“Winning a title in Europe felt like I had achieved everything I possibly could,” Son expressed.

Son Heung-min's achievements Son Heung-min's individual honours include sharing the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah, winning FIFA’s Puskas Award in 2020 for a breathtaking solo goal against Burnley. He has also secured Tottenham’s Player of the Year award three times between 2019 and 2022. As captain, he leaves as the club’s fifth all-time top scorer, behind legends like Harry Kane and Jimmy Greaves.

Reason behind Son Heung-min's exit Speaking alongside new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank in Seoul, Son explained his need for a new challenge.

“I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change, 10 years is a long time,” he said.

“I came to North London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man,” he added.

Thomas Frank on Son's departure The decision, made after deep reflection and discussions with the club, was supported by Spurs, who respected their captain’s choice to seek fresh horizons.

Frank, who hinted at Son’s potential exit in July, lauded the captain’s legacy.

“He is a true Spurs legend in every aspect, one of the greatest players to play in the Premier League,” Frank said.

What’s next for Son? Speculation surrounds Son’s next move, with Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) expressing interest, having signed former Spurs captain Hugo Lloris in 2023.

Notably, no official bid has been made, and interest from Saudi Arabian clubs remains absent.