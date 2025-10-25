Sonia Raman becomes WNBA's first Indian-origin head coach with Seattle Storm's appointment

Sonia Raman has scripted her name in WNBA history by agreeing to a multi-year deal as the new head coach of the Seattle Storm. This landmark appointment makes her the first person of Indian origin to lead a team in the league.

Sonia Raman's career Sonia Raman, who previously broke barriers as the first Indian-American woman to serve as an NBA assistant, brings extensive experience to Seattle. She spent 2020-24 as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies before joining the New York Liberty in the previous season.

Andy Latack and Steve Neff of Klutch Sports handled negotiations for the deal, according to ESPN.

Noelle Quinn's exit from the Seattle Storm Sonia Raman's move is followed by Seattle Storm's decision to fire head coach Noelle Quinn on September 21, shortly after a first-round playoff loss to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.

Noelle Quinn compiled a 97-89 record over five seasons, stepping in midway through 2021 after Dan Hughes retired. This represents Seattle's first comprehensive coaching search since bringing on Hughes in October 2017.

The franchise claimed titles in 2018 and 2020 under his initial leadership. The 2020 win came with Gary Kloppenburg coaching in the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla, due to Hughes' health concerns.

Seattle Storm's vision for a new era Seattle general manager Talisa Rhea shared insights on the search last month. "I think we are looking for a leader, someone who can manage a group and really establish a new identity," Rhea told ESPN.

"There's a lot of uncertainty, and we're entering a new chapter, just kind of league-wide, so excited for someone to really be able to put their mark on a team and build confidence, build team chemistry, and build an identity on the court that will ultimately lead us to trying to compete for years to come," she added.

Raman inherits a roster in transition. Key All-Stars like Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, Brittney Sykes, and Gabby Williams enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. A new collective bargaining agreement will boost salaries across the board for veteran players, intensifying competition. Amid the changes, the Storm retain promising center Dominique Malonga.