Sonny Jurgensen, legendary Washington Commanders quarterback and Hall of Famer, passes away at 91

Sonny Jurgensen leaves behind wife Margo Hurt, four sons, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. His precision, personality, and passion remain etched in NFL history.

Published6 Feb 2026, 09:38 PM IST
Sonny Jurgensen, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who thrilled fans with his cannon arm during an iconic career with the Washington franchise, passed away at age 91. The news was confirmed by his family on Friday (February 6), prompting an outpouring of condolences from the NFL community.

Washington Commanders' heartfelt post

"Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football," the team stated. “He was a giant of the game, and a beloved part of our team's identity. Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny's family, friends, and everyone who loved him.”

