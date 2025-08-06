Caught on camera: Video captures moment when sex toy hits WNBA player, Sophie Cunningham reacts with five words

A disturbing incident disrupted the Indiana Fever’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, when a sex toy was thrown from the stands, landing close to Fever forward Sophie Cunningham. The moment, caught on camera, has intensified concerns about player safety and respect in the WNBA.

What happened during the game? With 2:05 left in the second quarter, the game in Los Angeles Spak paused after the object landed near Cunningham, who was positioned close to the lane. The 28-year-old leaped back in shock as Sparks player Kelsey Plum quickly kicked the item into the stands. Fans jeered and pointed at the suspected culprit, according to CNN. The Los Angeles Sparks secured a 100-91 victory, but the incident cast a shadow over the game.

Sophie Cunningham's reaction after the incident Sophie Cunningham had previously addressed this issue on August 2, posting on her X account, “stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.” After Tuesday’s incident, she replied to her own post, writing, “This did NOT age well.” Her outspokenness highlights the growing frustration among players.

WNBA’s stance on fan behaviour The WNBA has taken a firm stand against such actions. Earlier this week, the league issued a statement emphasizing that fan safety and well-being are top priorities.

“Our league's top priority is everyone's safety and well-being in our arenas,” a WNBA spokeswoman told CNN Sports.

According to WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan caught throwing objects will face immediate removal, a minimum one-year ban, and potential legal consequences. This policy was reinforced after a similar incident during Friday’s Golden State Valkyries’ 73-66 win over the Chicago Sky, where another sex toy was hurled from the stands at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Reactions of Coach Lynne Roberts Los Angeles Sparks coach Lynne Roberts stated, “I think it’s really stupid."

“It’s also dangerous, and players’ safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it’s really stupid,” she added,