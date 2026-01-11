Sophie Devine registers costliest over in WPL history by smashing 32 runs; watch video

Sophie Devine etched her name into Women's Premier League (WPL) record books by dismantling Delhi Capitals' Sneh Rana for the most expensive over in the tournament's history. The explosive moment came during the Gujarat Giants' match against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (January 11).

Devine was in supreme form throughout her innings. She brought up her fifty in just 25 balls and continued the assault. She departed after scoring 95 off 42 balls. However, the New Zealand star batter missed becoming the first player to score a century in WPL.

Devastating powerplay assault Batting first as openers for Gujarat Giants, Sophie Devine and her partner raced to a solid start. The game changed dramatically in the sixth over, the final one of the powerplay when Sneh Rana came into the attack. What followed was pure carnage. Devine unleashed a stunning sequence: 4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6. The two boundaries set the tone, but the four consecutive sixes left spectators in awe and bowlers helpless. Gujarat Giants raced to 80/0 after six overs, marking one of the highest powerplay scores in WPL. This brutal 32-run over shattered the previous record of 28 runs conceded by Deepti Sharma.

Most expensive overs in WPL 32 runs Sneh Rana - DC vs GG Navi Mumbai 2026

28 Deepti Sharma - UPW vs RCB Lucknow 2025